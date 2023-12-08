Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Director Sells $79,680.00 in Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total value of $79,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 204,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,079,277.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:PLTR opened at $17.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 287.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 2.77. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $21.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.85 and its 200-day moving average is $16.33.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $558.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.61 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 6.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 98,784.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 306,971,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,705,869,000 after buying an additional 306,660,776 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,931,000 after purchasing an additional 28,563,749 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 103,052,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420,419 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,816,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,062,000 after purchasing an additional 312,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 4.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,863,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,496,000 after buying an additional 1,151,484 shares during the last quarter. 34.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PLTR shares. HSBC began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.