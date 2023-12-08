Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA) Shares Purchased by ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,107,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,616 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned 1.34% of Paragon 28 worth $19,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Paragon 28 by 73.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Paragon 28 by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Paragon 28 during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Paragon 28 by 90.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Paragon 28 by 838.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 5,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Paragon 28 alerts:

Paragon 28 Stock Performance

Shares of FNA stock opened at $11.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $935.35 million, a P/E ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Paragon 28, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $21.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paragon 28

Paragon 28 ( NYSE:FNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). Paragon 28 had a negative net margin of 32.34% and a negative return on equity of 36.30%. The business had revenue of $52.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. Analysts predict that Paragon 28, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Albert Dacosta purchased 30,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.51 per share, for a total transaction of $259,555.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,311,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,197,546.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FNA has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair started coverage on Paragon 28 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Paragon 28 from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Paragon 28

About Paragon 28

(Free Report)

Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paragon 28 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon 28 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.