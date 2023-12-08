Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Shares Gap Up to $15.03

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.03, but opened at $15.75. Paramount Global shares last traded at $16.35, with a volume of 6,828,840 shares traded.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PARA. StockNews.com cut Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America lowered Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.72.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.29. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of -9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. As a group, research analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -11.24%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 2.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 92,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter worth about $435,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,639,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,153,000 after purchasing an additional 433,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,015,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

