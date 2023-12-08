Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA) Shares Gap Up to $18.71

Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at 18.71, but opened at 19.25. Paramount Global shares last traded at 19.99, with a volume of 17,914 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

The business’s 50 day moving average is 16.02 and its 200-day moving average is 17.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 1.70.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported 0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of 7.13 billion for the quarter. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. Equities analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PARAA. First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its position in Paramount Global by 624.6% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Paramount Global by 150.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Paramount Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Paramount Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Paramount Global by 1,019.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

