Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 97,469 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.08% of Parker-Hannifin worth $41,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,559,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,168,442,000 after purchasing an additional 41,684 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $390,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 57,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,491,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total value of $680,450.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,249,176.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE PH opened at $433.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $55.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.50. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $281.19 and a fifty-two week high of $443.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $405.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $393.48.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on PH. Bank of America raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $435.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $462.00 to $506.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $465.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $452.86.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.