Patrick Firth Purchases 3,400 Shares of CT UK Capital and Income (LON:CTUK) Stock

CT UK Capital and Income (LON:CTUK – Get Free Report) insider Patrick Firth purchased 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 289 ($3.65) per share, for a total transaction of £9,826 ($12,411.27).

CT UK Capital and Income Stock Performance

CT UK Capital and Income stock opened at GBX 290.50 ($3.67) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 284.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 289.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.95. The firm has a market capitalization of £303.11 million, a PE ratio of -9,683.33 and a beta of 0.91. CT UK Capital and Income has a 1-year low of GBX 266.58 ($3.37) and a 1-year high of GBX 317 ($4.00).

Get CT UK Capital and Income alerts:

CT UK Capital and Income Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.90 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This is a positive change from CT UK Capital and Income’s previous dividend of $2.75. CT UK Capital and Income’s dividend payout ratio is -40,000.00%.

About CT UK Capital and Income

CT UK Capital And Income Investment Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

Featured Articles

