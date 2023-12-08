Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Sets New 1-Year High at $88.27

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $88.27 and last traded at $87.19, with a volume of 46079 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.93.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PATK shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.82.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $866.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.93 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. This is an increase from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 32.45%.

In related news, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 24,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total value of $2,004,198.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,504,642.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 24,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total value of $2,004,198.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,504,642.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Derrick B. Mayes sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total transaction of $147,098.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,017.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,390 shares of company stock worth $3,216,221. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Patrick Industries by 129.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 489 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Patrick Industries by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 751 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

