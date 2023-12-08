Penn Capital Management Company LLC Acquires 156,244 Shares of Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Free Report) by 286.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 210,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 156,244 shares during the quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Artivion worth $3,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AORT. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Artivion during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,987,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Artivion during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,088,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Artivion during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,651,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Artivion during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,151,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Artivion by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,396,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,397,000 after purchasing an additional 121,476 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Artivion alerts:

Artivion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AORT opened at $18.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $738.82 million, a P/E ratio of -30.03 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.75 and its 200-day moving average is $15.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Artivion, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.39 and a 1-year high of $18.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Artivion

Artivion ( NYSE:AORT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $87.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.65 million. Artivion had a positive return on equity of 2.88% and a negative net margin of 7.23%. Equities research analysts predict that Artivion, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Amy Horton sold 2,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total transaction of $36,431.34. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 105,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,831,086.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Artivion in a research note on Thursday.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AORT

About Artivion

(Free Report)

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Artivion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artivion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.