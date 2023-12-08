Penn Capital Management Company LLC Acquires 226,423 Shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its position in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Free Report) by 488.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 272,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 226,423 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC owned about 0.57% of NanoString Technologies worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NSTG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in NanoString Technologies by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in NanoString Technologies by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after buying an additional 23,872 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NanoString Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in NanoString Technologies by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 8,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in NanoString Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 139,659 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter.

NanoString Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NSTG opened at $0.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.86. The company has a market cap of $27.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.67. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $13.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NanoString Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSTG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $48.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.05 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 548.25% and a negative net margin of 102.44%. On average, analysts predict that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NanoString Technologies from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NanoString Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on NanoString Technologies from $7.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NanoString Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded NanoString Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.63.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technology for scientific and clinical information in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

