Penn Capital Management Company LLC Buys 18,865 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,865 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $2,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Garda Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 228.7% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 139.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.64.

Insider Activity at Caesars Entertainment

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.90 per share, for a total transaction of $628,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,727,604.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caesars Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of CZR opened at $42.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $60.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.54.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.