Penn Capital Management Company LLC Buys New Stake in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 42,053 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TTMI. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in TTM Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 102,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in TTM Technologies by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 55,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 19,783 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in TTM Technologies by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 89,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 11,093 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in TTM Technologies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,498,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,122,000 after buying an additional 162,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in TTM Technologies by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 8,185 shares during the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on TTMI. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of TTM Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TTM Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.17.

TTM Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $14.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.43 and a 200-day moving average of $13.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.93 and a beta of 1.45. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.13 and a 52 week high of $17.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.97.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $572.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.84 million. TTM Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 7.81%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale engineered systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

