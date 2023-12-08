Penn Capital Management Company LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC lowered its position in shares of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,775 shares during the quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in York Water were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of York Water by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,594,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in York Water by 17.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in York Water by 6.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in York Water by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in York Water by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. 48.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on York Water in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded York Water from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th.

York Water Stock Performance

NASDAQ:YORW opened at $39.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.05. The York Water Company has a 1-year low of $35.24 and a 1-year high of $47.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.60.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.00 million. York Water had a net margin of 33.44% and a return on equity of 10.76%. Analysts forecast that The York Water Company will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

York Water Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.2108 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from York Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. York Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.83%.

York Water Profile

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems; eight wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns groundwater wells that supply water to customers in the York and Adams Counties.

