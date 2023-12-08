Penn Capital Management Company LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC lowered its position in shares of Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 763,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,379 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC owned 3.80% of Farmer Bros. worth $2,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Farmer Bros. by 102.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 108,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 54,900 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Farmer Bros. by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 512,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 32,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Farmer Bros. by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 236,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 29,970 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Farmer Bros. by 65.2% in the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 684,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 270,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Farmer Bros. by 1.2% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 331,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Farmer Bros. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David Pace acquired 10,000 shares of Farmer Bros. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.62 per share, for a total transaction of $26,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,252 shares in the company, valued at $108,080.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Bradley Louis Radoff bought 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.58 per share, for a total transaction of $206,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 304,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,368.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Pace purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.62 per share, with a total value of $26,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,252 shares in the company, valued at $108,080.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Farmer Bros. Price Performance

Shares of FARM opened at $3.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.37. Farmer Bros. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $5.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $66.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.64.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.23. Farmer Bros. had a negative return on equity of 74.24% and a negative net margin of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $81.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Farmer Bros. Co. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Farmer Bros.

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the roasting, wholesale, equipment servicing, and distribution of coffee, tea, and other allied products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, and syrups and sauces, as well as coffee filters, cups, sugar, and creamers; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and other blender-based beverages and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

Featured Stories

