Penn Capital Management Company LLC Increases Stake in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Free Report) by 625.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,760 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,664 shares during the quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC owned 0.28% of Monro worth $3,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MNRO. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Monro by 204.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 872,346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,430,000 after purchasing an additional 585,861 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Monro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,359,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Monro by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,229 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,519,000 after purchasing an additional 286,762 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Monro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,790,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Monro by 21.6% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,492,842 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,654,000 after acquiring an additional 265,570 shares in the last quarter.

MNRO has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Monro in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Monro in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNRO opened at $30.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Monro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.72 and a 52-week high of $55.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.52. The company has a market capitalization of $961.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.13.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $322.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.62 million. Monro had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 5.65%. Monro’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Monro, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.82%.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, and routine maintenance services primarily to passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. The company also provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

