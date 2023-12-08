Penn Capital Management Company LLC Invests $1.27 Million in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 19,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 42.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 139.7% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 624.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DAR shares. TheStreet downgraded Darling Ingredients from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Darling Ingredients from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Darling Ingredients from $106.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Joseph Manzi acquired 1,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.38 per share, for a total transaction of $44,464.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,978 shares in the company, valued at $302,705.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Darling Ingredients news, COO Matthew J. Jansen bought 11,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.80 per share, with a total value of $497,862.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,681,235.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joseph Manzi bought 1,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.38 per share, for a total transaction of $44,464.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,705.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 16,288 shares of company stock worth $715,604. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

DAR opened at $46.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.33 and a 200-day moving average of $56.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.30. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.97 and a 12-month high of $71.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.11). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Darling Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

