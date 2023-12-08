Penn Capital Management Company LLC Invests $2.26 Million in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 105,359 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,264,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC owned about 0.30% of Collegium Pharmaceutical at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COLL. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 708.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 778,097 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,721,000 after buying an additional 681,814 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 779,646 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,755,000 after buying an additional 336,879 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at $7,506,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 668.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 307,030 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,123,000 after buying an additional 267,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,078,319 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,623,000 after acquiring an additional 266,330 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ COLL opened at $27.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $886.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.20 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.00. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.83 and a 52 week high of $30.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Collegium Pharmaceutical

In related news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 25,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total transaction of $659,968.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,081,174.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

