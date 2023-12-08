Penn Capital Management Company LLC Invests $3.15 Million in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 72,387 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,154,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Ducommun during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ducommun during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Ducommun by 116.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Ducommun by 45.5% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 809 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Ducommun by 18.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of DCO stock opened at $51.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.85. The company has a market cap of $749.71 million, a PE ratio of 35.17 and a beta of 1.27. Ducommun Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $40.24 and a fifty-two week high of $58.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Insider Activity at Ducommun

Ducommun ( NYSE:DCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.16. Ducommun had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $196.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.64 million. Equities analysts predict that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 1,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total transaction of $73,116.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 60,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,882,017.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DCO. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ducommun in a research report on Monday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Ducommun in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ducommun from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on DCO

Ducommun Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

See Also

