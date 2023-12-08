Penn Capital Management Company LLC Reduces Stock Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC lessened its holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $2,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,016,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $739,651,000 after buying an additional 253,301 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 14.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,196,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $760,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724,076 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 11.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,782,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,348 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,241,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,051,000 after acquiring an additional 516,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 3.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,806,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,742,000 after acquiring an additional 132,536 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at STAG Industrial

In related news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $114,817.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,938 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,290.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $114,817.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,938 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,290.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total transaction of $1,101,948.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,815.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STAG Industrial Price Performance

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

Shares of STAG opened at $36.21 on Friday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.01 and a fifty-two week high of $38.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.1225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 144.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on STAG shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of STAG Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

STAG Industrial Profile

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

