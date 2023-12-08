Penn Capital Management Company LLC Sells 3,143 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC cut its position in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,111 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 3,143 shares during the quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 24,998 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,200 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,276 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 70,326 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 7,218 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PFGC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Performance Food Group from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $111,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,035 shares in the company, valued at $8,623,046.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $111,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,623,046.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David V. Singer sold 955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $59,935.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,010.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,955 shares of company stock valued at $289,636 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFGC opened at $66.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.40. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $52.32 and a 12-month high of $67.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.35.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The food distribution company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.99 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 16.86%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

