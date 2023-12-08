Penn Capital Management Company LLC Sells 36,729 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 75.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,729 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $45,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $153.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $142.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.16. The firm has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $129.76 and a one year high of $157.67.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.