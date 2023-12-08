Penn Capital Management Company LLC Sells 6,719 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC decreased its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 88.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 910 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,719 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of URI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 2,080.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,850,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,460 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at $586,415,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 104,089.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,341,964 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $476,961,000 after buying an additional 1,340,676 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at $522,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 128.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 771,372 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $305,278,000 after buying an additional 433,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on URI. UBS Group cut shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $504.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $455.08.

United Rentals Stock Performance

United Rentals stock opened at $484.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $445.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $438.64. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $325.15 and a twelve month high of $505.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $32.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.82.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.32 by $0.41. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 37.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 17.16%.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

