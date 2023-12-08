Penn Capital Management Company LLC Trims Position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC decreased its position in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,455 shares during the quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVT. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the second quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 850.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVT opened at $54.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.51 and a 200 day moving average of $51.62. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.32. nVent Electric plc has a 52-week low of $36.70 and a 52-week high of $58.98.

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $859.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.99 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

In other news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 2,080 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total transaction of $110,385.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,613 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,421.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NVT shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on nVent Electric from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

