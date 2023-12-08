Pepe Price Hits $0.0000 (PEPE)

Pepe (PEPE) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 8th. Over the last week, Pepe has traded 38.4% higher against the US dollar. One Pepe token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pepe has a total market capitalization of $638.18 million and $193.86 million worth of Pepe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Pepe Profile

Pepe’s genesis date was April 14th, 2023. Pepe’s total supply is 420,689,899,999,995 tokens and its circulating supply is 420,690,000,000,000 tokens. Pepe’s official website is www.pepe.vip. Pepe’s official Twitter account is @pepecoineth.

Pepe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepe (PEPE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pepe has a current supply of 420,689,899,999,994.8 with 417,481,332,889,206.1 in circulation. The last known price of Pepe is 0.00000156 USD and is up 4.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 308 active market(s) with $211,050,809.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.pepe.vip/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pepe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pepe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

