Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Has $902,000 Stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 162,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,682,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 53,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,818,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,449,000 after purchasing an additional 263,919 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period.

NASDAQ FTSM opened at $59.66 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $59.38 and a one year high of $59.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.58 and its 200-day moving average is $59.57.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.243 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

