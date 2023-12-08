Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,124 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of T. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 41,000.0% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA grew its position in shares of AT&T by 2,188.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AT&T Trading Up 0.9 %
AT&T stock opened at $17.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.62.
AT&T Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is -72.08%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.90.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AT&T
AT&T Profile
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than AT&T
- How to Invest in Cannabis, Step by Step
- 3 reasons to buy AMD before 2024
- How to Invest in Hotel Stocks
- Generative AI boosts UiPath; analysts see triple-digit EPS growth
- How to Invest in Electric Cars
- 3 must-own China stocks for the Year of the Dragon
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.