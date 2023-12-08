Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,124 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of T. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 41,000.0% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA grew its position in shares of AT&T by 2,188.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Trading Up 0.9 %

AT&T stock opened at $17.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.62.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. AT&T’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is -72.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.90.

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

