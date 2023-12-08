Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Sells 114 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,627 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 105.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,077,000 shares in the company, valued at $220,099,690. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Partners raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.65.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.7 %

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $98.42 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.02 and a fifty-two week high of $120.70. The company has a market cap of $390.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.67.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 37.74%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

