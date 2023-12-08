Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Maxim Group

Research analysts at Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 205.34% from the stock’s current price.
Petros Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PTPI opened at $1.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Petros Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $9.54.
Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($2.31) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.68 million for the quarter. Petros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 181.87% and a negative return on equity of 97.67%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Petros Pharmaceuticals
About Petros Pharmaceuticals
Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on men's health therapeutics in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Prescription Medications and Medical Devices. The company engages in the commercialization and development of Stendra, an PDE-5 inhibitor prescription medication for the treatment of erectile dysfunction (ED).
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Petros Pharmaceuticals
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- 3 reasons to buy AMD before 2024
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Generative AI boosts UiPath; analysts see triple-digit EPS growth
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- 3 must-own China stocks for the Year of the Dragon
Receive News & Ratings for Petros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.