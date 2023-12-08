Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Maxim Group

Research analysts at Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 205.34% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTPI opened at $1.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Petros Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $9.54.

Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($2.31) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.68 million for the quarter. Petros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 181.87% and a negative return on equity of 97.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTPI. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Petros Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Petros Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Petros Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Petros Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Petros Pharmaceuticals by 114.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 255,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 136,773 shares during the period. 4.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on men's health therapeutics in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Prescription Medications and Medical Devices. The company engages in the commercialization and development of Stendra, an PDE-5 inhibitor prescription medication for the treatment of erectile dysfunction (ED).

