Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by EHP Funds Inc.

EHP Funds Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 88.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,900 shares during the period. EHP Funds Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth $753,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:PM opened at $90.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.13. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.23 and a twelve month high of $105.62. The company has a market capitalization of $141.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $942,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.27.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

