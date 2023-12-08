Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Shares Gap Down to $2.57

Shares of Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.57, but opened at $2.49. Planet Labs PBC shares last traded at $2.48, with a volume of 569,244 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum cut shares of Planet Labs PBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $6.00 to $4.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Planet Labs PBC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.76.

Get Planet Labs PBC alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Planet Labs PBC

Planet Labs PBC Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.35 and its 200 day moving average is $3.04. The firm has a market cap of $702.72 million, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 0.75.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Planet Labs PBC had a negative net margin of 71.96% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The business had revenue of $53.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.04 million. As a group, analysts expect that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Planet Labs PBC

In other news, CEO William Spencer Marshall bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,405,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,794,461.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $7,150. Corporate insiders own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Planet Labs PBC by 21.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Planet Labs PBC by 14.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Planet Labs PBC by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 64,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Planet Labs PBC by 18.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Planet Labs PBC by 29.0% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

About Planet Labs PBC

(Get Free Report)

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, variables, hyperspectral, analytic feeds, and platform, as well as planet professional services including launch program, architectural workshop, planet training, integration and data services, and quick start services; and technical support services, which includes planet help center, developer resource center, and planet community and university.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Labs PBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Labs PBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.