Playtech (LON:PTEC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Numis Securities

Numis Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Playtech (LON:PTEC – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

PTEC opened at GBX 420.60 ($5.31) on Monday. Playtech has a one year low of GBX 365.40 ($4.62) and a one year high of GBX 640 ($8.08). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -5,257.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 411.30 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 466.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Playtech Plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including live casino, sports, bingo, virtual sports, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides marketing and advertising, consulting and online technical support, data mining processing, turnkey, operational and hosting, live game, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.

