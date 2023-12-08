Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.28.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PLTK. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Playtika from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Playtika from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Playtika from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Playtika from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

PLTK stock opened at $8.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.73 and a 200-day moving average of $10.05. Playtika has a 12-month low of $7.58 and a 12-month high of $12.90.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $630.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.70 million. Playtika had a net margin of 11.14% and a negative return on equity of 76.82%. On average, research analysts expect that Playtika will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Playtika by 219.3% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,603,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161,580 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Playtika by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,704,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,450,000 after buying an additional 2,168,206 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Playtika during the first quarter valued at $18,424,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Playtika by 185.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,416,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,267,000 after buying an additional 1,568,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Playtika in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,487,000. 11.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

