Power Corp of Canada Reduces Stock Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Power Corp of Canada decreased its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,118 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,118 shares during the quarter. Power Corp of Canada’s holdings in LKQ were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in LKQ by 271.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,612,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $459,990,000 after purchasing an additional 6,296,379 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in LKQ during the 4th quarter valued at $239,693,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in LKQ by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,172,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $280,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819,542 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in LKQ by 309.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,767,288 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of LKQ by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,276,322 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $469,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on LKQ shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com upgraded LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

LKQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $45.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.59 and a 200 day moving average of $51.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.49. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $41.49 and a one year high of $59.38.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 7.13%. LKQ’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is a boost from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is 33.71%.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

