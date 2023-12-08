PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) CRO Sells $606,073.00 in Stock

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) CRO Anthony Kender sold 26,351 shares of PowerSchool stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $606,073.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 209,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,810,795. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of PWSC stock opened at $22.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -202.55 and a beta of 1.02. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.41 and a 52-week high of $26.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $182.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.32 million. PowerSchool had a positive return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in PowerSchool by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,101,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,914,000 after buying an additional 580,969 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PowerSchool by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,807,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,880,000 after purchasing an additional 188,610 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in PowerSchool by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,629,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,929,000 after purchasing an additional 20,583 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in PowerSchool by 8.1% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,310,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,027,000 after purchasing an additional 248,612 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PowerSchool by 11.6% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,025,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,963,000 after purchasing an additional 314,315 shares during the period. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts. In addition, the company provides cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, behavior, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.
