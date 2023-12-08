Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Earns Buy Rating from Truist Financial

Truist Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $150.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PRAX. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Praxis Precision Medicines has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Shares of PRAX opened at $17.98 on Monday. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 1-year low of $11.85 and a 1-year high of $78.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.78.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($2.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.25) by $2.55. The firm had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Praxis Precision Medicines will post -19.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Praxis Precision Medicines news, Director Jill Desimone bought 966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.25 per share, for a total transaction of $25,357.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,357.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRAX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 317,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 4,398 shares during the last quarter.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat Parkinson's disease; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

