Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) versus Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Head to Head Review

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) and Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) are both energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Precision Drilling and Ensign Energy Services’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precision Drilling $1.94 billion 0.39 -$26.38 million $6.61 7.95 Ensign Energy Services N/A N/A N/A $0.84 1.73

Ensign Energy Services has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Precision Drilling. Ensign Energy Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Precision Drilling, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Profitability

Precision Drilling pays an annual dividend of ($100.00) per share and has a dividend yield of -190.2%. Ensign Energy Services pays an annual dividend of $0.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 32.4%. Precision Drilling pays out -1,512.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ensign Energy Services pays out 56.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

This table compares Precision Drilling and Ensign Energy Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision Drilling 7.52% 10.90% 5.11% Ensign Energy Services N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.2% of Precision Drilling shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.8% of Ensign Energy Services shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Precision Drilling shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Precision Drilling and Ensign Energy Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Precision Drilling 0 1 4 1 3.00 Ensign Energy Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Precision Drilling presently has a consensus target price of $66.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.52%. Ensign Energy Services has a consensus target price of $2.89, suggesting a potential upside of 99.04%. Given Ensign Energy Services’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ensign Energy Services is more favorable than Precision Drilling.

Summary

Precision Drilling beats Ensign Energy Services on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry. This segment also offers services include land and turnkey drilling; and procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, as well as manufacture and refurbishment of drilling and service rig equipment. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 225 land drilling rigs, including 111 in Canada; 101 in the United States; 6 in Kuwait; 4 in Saudi Arabia; 2 in the Kurdistan region of Iraq; and 1 in the country of Georgia. As of December 31, 2022, this segment also operated 70 Alpha rigs with commercial AlphaAutomation; and 21 AlphaApps, as well as offers AlphaAnalytics data services and EverGreen suite of environmental solutions comprising EverGreenMonitoring, EverGreenEnergy, and EverGreen Fuel Cell. The Completion and Production Services segment provides service rigs for well completion, workover, abandonment, maintenance, and re-entry preparation services; wellsite accommodations; oilfield surface equipment rentals; and camp and catering services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 135 well completion and workover service rigs, including 125 in Canada and 10 in the United States; 1,900 oilfield rental items, including surface storage, small-flow wastewater treatment, power generation, and solids control equipment; 103 wellsite accommodation units; 782 drill camp beds; 654 base camp beds; and three kitchen diners in Canada. Precision Drilling Corporation was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Ensign Energy Services

Ensign Energy Services Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services. It also provides coring and oil sands drilling services to the mining, and oil and natural gas industries; directional drilling services; equipment rental services; shallow to deep well services, such as completions, abandonments, production workovers, and bottom hole pump changes for oil and natural gas producers; and interactive pressure drilling services with self-contained systems comprising nitrogen generation and compression equipment, and surface control systems. In addition, the company rents drill strings, loaders, tanks, pumps, rig mattings, blow-out preventers, waste bins, and wastewater treatment equipment for the drilling and completions segments of the oilfield industry. Further, the company offers transportation and well servicing services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 246 land drilling rigs, 21 specialty coring rigs, and 94 well servicing rigs. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

