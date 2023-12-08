Price Jennifer C. Has $158,000 Stock Position in Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB)

Price Jennifer C. reduced its stake in Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB – Free Report) by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,786 shares during the quarter. Price Jennifer C.’s holdings in Amerant Bancorp were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,431 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Amerant Bancorp by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 320,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,140,000 after buying an additional 65,122 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,434,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,319,000 after buying an additional 14,551 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 27.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 78,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 16,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. 39.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMTB. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Amerant Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th.

NASDAQ AMTB traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.94. 4,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,187. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.19. Amerant Bancorp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.79 and a fifty-two week high of $30.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $770.26 million, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.99.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $100.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.36 million. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 8.74%. Research analysts expect that Amerant Bancorp Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Amerant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.73%.

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers checking, savings, business, and money market accounts; cash management services; and certificates of deposits.

