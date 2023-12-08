Price Jennifer C. Invests $2.45 Million in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Price Jennifer C. acquired a new stake in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 39,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,452,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IAC. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in IAC by 204.2% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of IAC by 255.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in IAC by 58.8% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in IAC during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of IAC by 58.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

IAC Stock Performance

Shares of IAC stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.65. The stock had a trading volume of 78,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,909. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -38.70 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. IAC Inc. has a one year low of $41.39 and a one year high of $69.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IAC ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. IAC had a negative return on equity of 3.46% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. On average, analysts forecast that IAC Inc. will post -3.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IAC. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on IAC from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of IAC from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of IAC from $66.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of IAC from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on IAC from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

IAC Profile

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

