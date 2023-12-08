Price Jennifer C. Purchases 27,225 Shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Price Jennifer C. lifted its position in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) by 125.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,225 shares during the period. Price Jennifer C. owned approximately 0.07% of Victory Capital worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Victory Capital by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,668,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,157,000 after acquiring an additional 196,857 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 110.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,564,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,162,000 after purchasing an additional 821,522 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Victory Capital by 57.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,178,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,160,000 after buying an additional 430,131 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Victory Capital by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,130,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,650,000 after buying an additional 389,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Victory Capital by 352.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 727,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,931,000 after acquiring an additional 566,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VCTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Victory Capital from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Victory Capital from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

Victory Capital Price Performance

NASDAQ VCTR traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.14 and a 1-year high of $34.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.03.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $209.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.49 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 25.74%. On average, equities analysts predict that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Victory Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.97%.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

