Price Jennifer C. Sells 3,112 Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Price Jennifer C. decreased its position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,112 shares during the quarter. Madison Square Garden Sports accounts for 1.7% of Price Jennifer C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Price Jennifer C.’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $4,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,362,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,416,000. Finally, Concentric Capital Strategies LP lifted its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 81.9% in the second quarter. Concentric Capital Strategies LP now owns 114,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,545,000 after purchasing an additional 51,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Sports Trading Up 1.1 %

MSGS stock traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $170.88. The company had a trading volume of 4,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,844. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 52 week low of $158.55 and a 52 week high of $215.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $172.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.89 and a beta of 0.89.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $0.77. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $43.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.77 million. Analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

