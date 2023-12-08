Price Jennifer C. Takes Position in Eneti Inc. (NYSE:NETI)

Price Jennifer C. purchased a new position in shares of Eneti Inc. (NYSE:NETI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 375,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,553,000. Eneti accounts for 1.6% of Price Jennifer C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Price Jennifer C. owned 0.97% of Eneti as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eneti during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Eneti during the first quarter valued at approximately $996,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eneti by 84.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 19,369 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eneti in the first quarter worth $2,563,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Eneti by 57.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 463,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after buying an additional 168,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Eneti alerts:

Eneti Stock Performance

NETI stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.90. 338,749 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,590. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Eneti Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $13.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 1.15.

Eneti Announces Dividend

Eneti ( NYSE:NETI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.18. Eneti had a negative net margin of 24.46% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $53.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.90 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eneti Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. Eneti’s payout ratio is -3.85%.

About Eneti

(Free Report)

Eneti Inc engages in offshore wind and marine-based renewable energy businesses. It owns and operates five wind turbine installation vessels. The company was formerly known as Scorpio Bulkers Inc and changed its name to Eneti Inc in February 2021. Eneti Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Monaco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eneti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eneti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.