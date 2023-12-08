Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) CEO Thomas Edward Mccormick Sells 51,224 Shares of Stock

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas Edward Mccormick sold 51,224 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $1,630,972.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,607.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Primoris Services Trading Up 0.0 %

Primoris Services stock opened at $31.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.18. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.19. Primoris Services Co. has a 52-week low of $20.44 and a 52-week high of $36.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Analysts predict that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Primoris Services Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Primoris Services by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,274,776 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,715,000 after purchasing an additional 28,615 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Primoris Services by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,978,749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,776,000 after purchasing an additional 246,968 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Primoris Services by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,873,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,809 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Primoris Services by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,401,951 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,658,000 after purchasing an additional 208,956 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Primoris Services by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,920,855 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,998,000 after purchasing an additional 561,593 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRIM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Primoris Services from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Primoris Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

