ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $30.16

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $30.16 and last traded at $30.90, with a volume of 5085912 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.83.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.02.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at $167,000.

About ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides 2x the daily return of an index that measures the price performance of natural gas as reflected through publicly traded natural gas futures contracts.

