PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Purchased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,312 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,984 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in PTC were worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PTC. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in PTC by 205.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 5,789 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in PTC by 84.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in PTC during the first quarter worth $110,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in PTC by 42.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after buying an additional 10,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PTC by 128.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 6,133 shares in the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PTC alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 20,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total value of $3,239,679.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,716 shares in the company, valued at $7,642,078.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 20,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total value of $3,239,679.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,716 shares in the company, valued at $7,642,078.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 6,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.25, for a total value of $1,066,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,114,518.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,235 shares of company stock worth $6,433,566 over the last quarter. 8.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PTC shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on PTC in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised PTC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PTC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.62.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PTC

PTC Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of PTC opened at $163.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.63. The stock has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of 79.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.11. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.44 and a 12 month high of $163.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $546.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.34 million. PTC had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 11.71%. Equities analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC Profile

(Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.