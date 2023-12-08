PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target Raised to $158.00 at UBS Group

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $125.00 to $158.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on PVH from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on PVH from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on PVH from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on PVH from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $111.00 target price (up previously from $102.00) on shares of PVH in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $104.00.

PVH Price Performance

NYSE:PVH opened at $106.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.14. PVH has a 12-month low of $67.36 and a 12-month high of $106.64.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The textile maker reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PVH will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

PVH Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.77%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PVH

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PVH in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 320 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 281.1% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 423 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of PVH in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PVH during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

See Also

