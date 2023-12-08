QUASA Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $108,055.41 (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 8th. Over the last week, QUASA has traded 60.1% lower against the dollar. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $108,055.41 and approximately $667.16 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUASA token can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005256 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00016855 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,965.92 or 1.00009623 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00009864 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00008172 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003449 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUA is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00109145 USD and is down -2.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,907.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

