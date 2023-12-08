Ravencoin (RVN) One Day Trading Volume Tops $17.59 Million

Ravencoin (RVN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 8th. Ravencoin has a total market capitalization of $296.49 million and $17.59 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ravencoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0223 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ravencoin has traded 19.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ravencoin Coin Profile

Ravencoin is a coin. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 13,273,547,124 coins. Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is https://reddit.com/r/ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a blockchain project that enables simple issuance and management of tradable assets on a blockchain. It was launched in 2018 without an ICO, pre-mine, or masternodes, and is notable for its use of the X16R and KAWPOW algorithms to prevent ASIC domination of the network. The project was announced by Bruce Fenton on Twitter and has a growing community with a development roadmap of seven phases. Ravencoin is designed to be energy-efficient and aims to provide a decentralized alternative to traditional financial instruments.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

