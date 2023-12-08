Raymond James Downgrades Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) to Market Perform

Raymond James lowered shares of Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

ALK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna cut their price target on Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $41.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $57.25.

ALK opened at $35.97 on Monday. Alaska Air Group has a twelve month low of $30.75 and a twelve month high of $57.18. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.04). Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alaska Air Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 78.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 4,379 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 23.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 6,520 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter worth about $980,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

