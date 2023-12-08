Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Insider Sells $412,695.50 in Stock

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) insider George Catanese sold 3,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total transaction of $412,695.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250,256. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Raymond James Stock Performance

Shares of RJF stock opened at $105.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.04. The stock has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.02. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $120.73.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 13.39%. On average, equities analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.61%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the second quarter worth $4,441,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Raymond James during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Raymond James during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Raymond James by 77.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 160.5% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RJF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on Raymond James in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on Raymond James from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Raymond James from $128.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Raymond James from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Raymond James has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.67.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

