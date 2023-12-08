Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) PT Lowered to $21.00

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

RF has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush downgraded Regions Financial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Regions Financial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Regions Financial from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.77.

Shares of RF stock opened at $17.25 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.66. The company has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.24. Regions Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.09). Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Regions Financial will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Regions Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 149,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Regions Financial by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 4,648 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Regions Financial by 929.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,070,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,834,000 after buying an additional 966,768 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Regions Financial by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Regions Financial by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

