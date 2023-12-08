Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 203,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,910 shares during the quarter. Republic Services comprises approximately 2.1% of Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $31,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Republic Services by 87,079.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 169,300,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,931,795,000 after purchasing an additional 169,106,550 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,421,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,127,933,000 after acquiring an additional 56,686 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,800,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,358,621,000 after acquiring an additional 168,696 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,964,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,377,389,000 after acquiring an additional 27,920 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 10.1% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 8,078,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,092,325,000 after acquiring an additional 738,378 shares during the period. 57.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RSG traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $161.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,028. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.58 and a 12-month high of $163.95. The company has a market capitalization of $50.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $152.52 and a 200-day moving average of $149.16.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.39%.

RSG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.92.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

